USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Elroy Nelson, from St. George, Utah, tightens a window pane in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 18, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)