USS Theodore Roosevelt Nixie Operation

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Cortez Garcia, from San Angelo, Texas, reels out the Nixie torpedo countermeasure system cable from the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)