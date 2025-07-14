Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Nixie Operation [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Nixie Operation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Cortez Garcia, from San Angelo, Texas, reels out the Nixie torpedo countermeasure system cable from the fantail of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    Nixie
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

