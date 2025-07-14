USS Theodore Roosevelt Nixie Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Adrian Argomedo, from El Paso, Texas, cleans a Nixie torpedo countermeasure system tow cable aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 17th, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group CSG) 9, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)