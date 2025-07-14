PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2025) U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Adrian Argomedo, from El Paso, Texas, cleans a Nixie torpedo countermeasure system tow cable aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 17th, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group CSG) 9, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9189600
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-MY360-1102
|Resolution:
|4702x3135
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Nixie Operation [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.