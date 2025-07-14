The apparatus bay at the new Fire Station No. 6 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 9, 2025. The station, renovated from a former bank, was established to improve emergency response times to base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 12:50
|Photo ID:
|9188341
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-EF974-1083
|Resolution:
|8135x5423
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond
No keywords found.