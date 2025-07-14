New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tiana Bykowski, an assistant fire chief for Fire and Emergency Services at Hill Air Force Base, speaks during the grand opening of Fire Station No. 6 on July 9, 2025, at the installation in Utah. The new station, renovated from a former bank, was established to improve emergency response times to base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)