New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond

Tiana Bykowski, an assistant fire chief for Fire and Emergency Services at Hill Air Force Base, speaks during the grand opening of Fire Station No. 6 on July 9, 2025, at the installation in Utah. The new station, renovated from a former bank, was established to improve emergency response times to base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
