New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond

Representatives from across the 75th Civil Engineer Group uncouple a fire hose to signify the grand opening of Fire Station No. 6, July 9, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The new station, renovated from a former bank, was established to improve emergency response times to base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)