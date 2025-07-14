Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond [Image 6 of 7]

    New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    The kitchen at the new Fire Station No. 6 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 9, 2025. The station, renovated from a former bank, was established to improve emergency response times to base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

