New Hill AFB Fire Station ready to respond

Representatives from the 775th Civil Engineering Group uncouple a fire hose to signify the grand opening of Fire Station #6 July 9, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The new station, renovated from a vacated bank by the 775th Civil Engineering Group, was established to improve emergency response times to base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)