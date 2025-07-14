U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Bradford, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center incoming commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. The Warrior Preparation Center was founded in 1983 as a first-of-its-kind simulation center supporting battle staff training. The WPC has continuously evolved to meet command requirements through advanced modeling and simulation training, live-fly exercise support and professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9187791
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-TC518-1628
|Resolution:
|5102x3395
|Size:
|697.39 KB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.