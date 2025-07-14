USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Wesley Bradford, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center incoming commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. The Warrior Preparation Center was founded in 1983 as a first-of-its-kind simulation center supporting battle staff training. The WPC has continuously evolved to meet command requirements through advanced modeling and simulation training, live-fly exercise support and professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)