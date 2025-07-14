USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center outgoing commander, gives his final remarks during a change of command ceremony at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. Berck enabled unified mission support between seven squadrons and the HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Division, aligning education, training, tactics and policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9187786
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-TC518-1420
|Resolution:
|4742x3155
|Size:
|986.69 KB
|Location:
|EINSIEDLERHOF MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
