USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center outgoing commander, gives his final remarks during a change of command ceremony at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. Berck enabled unified mission support between seven squadrons and the HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Division, aligning education, training, tactics and policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)