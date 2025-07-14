Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

    EINSIEDLERHOF MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, presents a Legion of Merit Award to Col. Dean Berck, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center outgoing commander, during a change of command at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. The Warrior Preparation Center was founded in 1983 as a first-of-its-kind simulation center supporting battle staff training. The WPC has continuously evolved to meet command requirements through advanced modeling and simulation training, live-fly exercise support and professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:47
    Photo ID: 9187792
    VIRIN: 250718-F-TC518-1337
    Resolution: 4536x3018
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: EINSIEDLERHOF MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Einsiedlerhof
    COC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download