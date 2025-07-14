Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership [Image 3 of 6]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

    EINSIEDLERHOF MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Berck, right, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center outgoing commander, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, during a change of command ceremony at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. Berck enabled unified mission support between seven squadrons and the HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Division, aligning education, training, tactics and policy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:47
    Photo ID: 9187788
    VIRIN: 250718-F-TC518-1527
    Resolution: 4650x3094
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: EINSIEDLERHOF MILITARY COMPLEX, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Einsiedlerhof
    COC

