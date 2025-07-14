USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center welcomes new leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, presents the unit guidon to Col. Wesley Bradford, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Einsiedlerhof Military Complex, Germany, July 18, 2025. The Warrior Preparation Center was founded in 1983 as a first-of-its-kind simulation center supporting battle staff training. The WPC has continuously evolved to meet command requirements through advanced modeling and simulation training, live-fly exercise support and professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)