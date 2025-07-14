Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airmen from the Utah Air National Guard takes time to answer questions from Freedom Academy delegates about the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, July 16, 2025, at Roland Wright Air National Guard Base inSalt Lake City, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn)