Freedom Academy delegates watch as a KC-135 Stratotanker taxis down the runway before takeoff, July 16, 2025, at Roland Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn)