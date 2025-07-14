Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Derrin Creek, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 151st Wing, Utah Air National Guard, explains the different types of explosives and how they are disposed of to Freedom Academy delegates on July 16, 2025, at Roland Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn)