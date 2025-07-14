Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A section of Freedom Academy delegates conducts the morning flag ceremony, July 16, 2025, at Camp Williams, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn)