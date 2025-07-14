Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Skyler Gosling (face down), A Freedom Academy 2025 counselor, and fellow Airmen assigned to 151st Security Forces Squadron,Utah Air National Guard, demonstrate how someone might be detained by the security forces on July 16, 2025, at Roland Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn)