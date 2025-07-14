Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Academy Air Force Day [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tech. Sgt. Skyler Gosling (face down), A Freedom Academy 2025 counselor, and fellow Airmen assigned to 151st Security Forces Squadron,Utah Air National Guard, demonstrate how someone might be detained by the security forces on July 16, 2025, at Roland Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bunn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9186501
    VIRIN: 250716-Z-BS297-9678
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Academy Air Force Day [Image 10 of 10], by SSG James Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download