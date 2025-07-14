Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 1 of 4]

    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Adam Lowe 

    Army Counterintelligence Command

    Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, right, the Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon after administering the oath of office during Stinchon's promotion ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Adam Lowe)

