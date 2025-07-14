Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, right, the Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon after administering the oath of office during Stinchon's promotion ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Adam Lowe)