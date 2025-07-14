Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon delivers remarks at promotion ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9186323
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-EP476-8889
|Resolution:
|3240x2160
|Size:
|143.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4], by Erich Ryland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.