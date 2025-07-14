Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, right, takes the oath of office administered by Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, during Stinchon's promotion ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)