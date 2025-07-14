Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, right, takes the oath of office administered by Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, during Stinchon's promotion ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)
