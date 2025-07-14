Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

FORT MEADE, Maryland -- Sean F. Stinchon was promoted to the rank of brigadier general on July 9, 2025. He assumes command of Army Counterintelligence Command, a critical role responsible for protecting the U.S. Army and Department of Defense from foreign intelligence threats, terrorism, and insider risks.



Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Army’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence and host of the promotion ceremony, praised Stinchon’s 28 years of service, highlighting his leadership, intelligence, and dedication throughout a distinguished career that included commanding the U.S. Army National Ground Intelligence Center and serving as director of the U.S. Army Strategic Support Element.



“Today’s promotion is a testament of Sean’s incredible achievements, his unwavering commitment and the trust the Army places in his leadership as he takes on even greater responsibility,” said Hale. “His courage and commitment, his moral and ethical compass, will make him a great addition to general officers who lead our military intelligence corps.”



Stinchon is a 1997 graduate of Stonehill College in Boston, where he received his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry. He eventually joined the Military Intelligence Corps and attended the Military Intelligence Captains Career Course and Counterintelligence Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.



He is the first commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command to be a badged and credentialed Army counterintelligence special agent.



"It's not lost on me the responsibility I now have as a brigadier general, and I will do my part, I will do my best, everyday, to take care of the soldiers and civilians I'm now responsible for,” said Stinchon.



In 2008, Stinchon deployed to Iraq and served for 12 months as a combat advisor to the 5th Iraqi Army Division’s head of intelligence. Upon his return, Stinchon was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency where he worked as an executive officer and branch chief in the Joint Intelligence Task Force-Combating Terrorism. In June 2012, he was selected as the battalion operations officer for the Army Operations Security Detachment and then as the 902d MI Brigade operations officer until July 2015. As a lieutenant colonel, he commanded the 310th MI Battalion, 902d Military Intelligence Group from 2015 to 2017.



"A lot of you know me from when I was in the 902nd [the predecessor to Army Counterintelligence Command] back in the day,” said Stinchon. “A lot of you folks are still here. We had an awesome team. It is great to reconnect with a lot of you. It's great now to see how far Army counterintelligence has come and how much transformation has taken place and I am so excited to get back at it.”



Stinchon is married to Jennifer and has six children.

