Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Erich Ryland 

    Army Counterintelligence Command

    Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, delivers remarks during Brig. Gen. Sean P. Stinchon's promotion ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9186321
    VIRIN: 250709-A-EP476-8593
    Resolution: 1440x2160
    Size: 142.24 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4], by Erich Ryland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General
    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General
    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General
    Stinchon Promoted to Brigadier General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    counterintelligence
    Army intelligence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download