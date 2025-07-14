What's the BEEF?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brennan Bosworth, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight commander, participates in the individual movement techniques exercise during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The exercise simulate a real-world combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)