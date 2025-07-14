U.S. Air Force Capt. Brennan Bosworth, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight commander, participates in the individual movement techniques exercise during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The exercise simulate a real-world combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9184948
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-KQ059-1211
|Resolution:
|7899x4039
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What's the BEEF? [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.