Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What's the BEEF? [Image 15 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    What's the BEEF?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brennan Bosworth, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight commander, participates in the individual movement techniques exercise during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The exercise simulate a real-world combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 9184948
    VIRIN: 250703-F-KQ059-1211
    Resolution: 7899x4039
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's the BEEF? [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    What's the BEEF?

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Airmen
    PRIME BEEF Olympics
    316 CES
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download