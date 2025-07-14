A U.S. Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, acts as an opposing force during the individual movement techniques event during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The event simulated a hostile environment and required Airmen to communicate to move from cover to cover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9184946
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-KQ059-1192
|Resolution:
|6574x4383
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What's the BEEF? [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.