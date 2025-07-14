What's the BEEF?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, acts as an opposing force during the individual movement techniques event during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The event simulated a hostile environment and required Airmen to communicate to move from cover to cover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)