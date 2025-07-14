Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What's the BEEF? [Image 13 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    What's the BEEF?

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, acts as an opposing force during the individual movement techniques event during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The event simulated a hostile environment and required Airmen to communicate to move from cover to cover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 9184946
    VIRIN: 250703-F-KQ059-1192
    Resolution: 6574x4383
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's the BEEF? [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?
    What's the BEEF?

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    What's the BEEF?

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Airmen
    PRIME BEEF Olympics
    316 CES
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download