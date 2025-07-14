What's the BEEF?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a photo with Lt. Col. Marie Harnly, 316th CES commander, after winning the inaugural Prime BEEF Olympics at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. The event tested Airmen on a range of skills to ensure deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)