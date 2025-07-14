What's the BEEF?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Figueroa, a power production apprentice assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, works on a generator during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. During the “Power On!” event, Airmen had to troubleshoot a wiring issue to restore generator power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)