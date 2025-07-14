U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Figueroa, a power production apprentice assigned to the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron, works on a generator during the Prime BEEF Olympics, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 3, 2025. During the “Power On!” event, Airmen had to troubleshoot a wiring issue to restore generator power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 08:57
|Photo ID:
|9184947
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-KQ059-1167
|Resolution:
|6916x4611
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What's the BEEF? [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.