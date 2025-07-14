Firefighters from the Czech Emergency Response Team carry equipment to load on to a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, KS provided support to the Czech response team, airlifting the firefighters and canine unit to Texas for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 05:24
|Photo ID:
|9184744
|VIRIN:
|250713-F-JR290-6667
|Resolution:
|4071x5454
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brook Sumonja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
No keywords found.