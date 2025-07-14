190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter from the Czech Emergency Response Team carries cases of water to load on to a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, KS provided support to the Czech response team, airlifting the firefighters and canine unit to Texas for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)