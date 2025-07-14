190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja | Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing pose with the Czech Emergency Response Team...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja | Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing pose with the Czech Emergency Response Team and their canine unit in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th aircrew provided support to the Czech response team, airlifting the firefighters and canine unit to Texas for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany- Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka KS, transported 12 firefighters, four K-9 handlers and four search and rescue dogs from the Czech Emergency Response Team from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to Texas, July 13, 2025. The 190th aircrew, while providing transportation for members on temporary duty, was tasked with the urgent mission for direct support of rescue operations following the catastrophic floods in Texas.



‘We are a part of a classified search and rescue team and our mission is to support the national guard and those recently affected by the floods in Texas,” said Colonel Jaromir Piesch, the Czech Emergency Response Team lead. “The Texas National Guard has a direct partnership with the Czech Army, and with the recent natural disaster and more than 160 people still missing in Texas, we were called into this mission due to our specialized experience with K-9 specific search and rescues.”



The Czech Army has maintained a strategic partnership with the Texas National Guard since 1993 as part of the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, fostering three decades of joint training and real-world missions. Notably, this collaboration enabled the Texas Air National Guard to support Czech emergency services by utilizing the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft to conduct aerial damage assessments, an essential capability that helped Czech authorities prioritize recovery efforts and restore critical infrastructure following severe floods in early October 2024.



Similarly, Kansas has built a strong alliance with Armenia through the same program, facilitating cooperation in military training, civil support and international operations. Together, these enduring partnerships have enhanced interoperability and strengthened the capabilities of all participating forces through shared knowledge, operational collaboration, and mutual trust.



“We’ve provided similar support to countries like Türkiye, Pakistan and other missions we have been called to across the globe,” said Piesch. “Our team is trained in search and rescue, medical stabilization and aid. The whole team is here to support the K-9 handlers and we have a reconnaissance team who is prepared to provide extrication of injured people as well.”



The operation was coordinated through a combined effort involving the Texas Adjutant General, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Ramstein Air Base leadership and the Czech Embassy in Washington, D.C. The request came through the National Guard Bureau and utilized the 190th’s unique availability and proximity to Germany to execute the mission.



“Here we will do our best to help the American people and support the national guard,” said Maj. Jiri Studnicka, Czech Emergency Response Team member. “For us, it brings great satisfaction being able to help the national guard as they have helped in support of our troops. We are very proud to work with them.”



The Czech firefighters were flown directly from Ramstein Air Base to Texas aboard the 190th ARW KC-135 Stratotanker, the only Guard aircraft available and positioned to execute the short-notice mission efficiently and effectively.



“This mission is an example of the National Guard’s ability to respond rapidly and support our international partnerships,” said Lt. Col. Adam Huntington, 117th Air Refueling Squadron Director of Operations. “I’m proud of our entire team, including our operations and support personnel and officers back at Forbes Field, who made this mission possible. Being able to help people devastated by the floods is why serving in the Guard is so special.”