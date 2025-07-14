Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas

    MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    A firefighter from the Czech Emergency Response Team poses in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka Kansas, provided support to the Czech response team, airlifting the firefighters and canine unit to Texas for ongoing flood relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 05:24
    Photo ID: 9184735
    VIRIN: 250713-F-JR290-5827
    Resolution: 4160x5815
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brook Sumonja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas
    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download