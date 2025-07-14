190th Air Refueling Wing Supports International Flood Relief Mission in Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Czech Emergency Response Team stand among one another to discuss mission plans while gathered on the flightlines on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2025. The Czech response team was deployed to Texas to assist the Texas National Guard with recent floods. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brook Sumonja)