647th Air Base Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Hammond, 647th Air Base Group commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii deputy commander, and Col. Monica Gramling, outgoing 647th Air Base Group commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii deputy commander, gather at the Hickam Officers Club at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. Gramling relinquishes command to Hammond who now oversees the 647th ABG, composed of 1,200 personnel, five squadrons and religious services to deliver the full-range of mission support on base, theater and global joint air operations as required by the Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)