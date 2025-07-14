Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647th Air Base Group Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii commander presents U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling, outgoing 647th Air Base Group commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii deputy commander with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on the Hickam Officers Club at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. The medal is awarded to personnel for exceptional duty performance or contributions that significantly impact the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    647 ABG
    Hawaii
    Change of Command
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

