647th Air Base Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel “Smokey” White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii commander presents U.S. Air Force Col. Monica Gramling, outgoing 647th Air Base Group commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii deputy commander with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on the Hickam Officers Club at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. The medal is awarded to personnel for exceptional duty performance or contributions that significantly impact the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)