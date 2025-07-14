647th Air Base Group Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Monica Gramling, outgoing 647th Air Base Group commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii deputy commander, on the Hickam Officers Club at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9184382
|VIRIN:
|250708-N-KH177-1001
|Resolution:
|4001x2662
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
