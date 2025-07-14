647th Air Base Group Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing commander, presents the guidon to Col. Gregory Hammond, incoming 647th Air Base Group commander and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii deputy commander, on the Hickam Officers Club at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)