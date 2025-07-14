Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City [Image 5 of 7]

    Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Zaya Cox, a Utah Freedom Academy delegate attending Snow Canyon High School, secures a tourniquet to a medical training aid during a visit to Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on July 16, 2025. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.

    Freedom
    Utah Freedom Academy
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Freedom Academy 2025

