Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City

Zaya Cox, a Utah Freedom Academy delegate attending Snow Canyon High School, secures a tourniquet to a medical training aid during a visit to Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on July 16, 2025. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.