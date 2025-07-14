Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Skylar Gosling, a Utah Freedom Academy counselor, is detained by Air National Guard Security Forces as a demonstration of airfield security at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, UT on July 16, 2025. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.