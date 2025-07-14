Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Jesse Marrott, a firefighter assigned to the Utah Air National Guard, instructs Utah Freedom Academy delegates on the proper way to don protective equipment at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on July 16, 2025. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.