Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City

Master Sgt. Sebastian Rodriguez, a Utah Air National Guard medic assigned to the Utah Freedom Academy, instructs delegates on proper techniques to provide medical aid. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.