Master Sgt. Sebastian Rodriguez, a Utah Air National Guard medic assigned to the Utah Freedom Academy, instructs delegates on proper techniques to provide medical aid. Since 1961, the Utah National Guard and Honorary Colonels Corps have sponsored Freedom Academy, providing a challenging and engaging environment designed to teach high school leaders from across Utah the importance of freedom and highlight the military and governmental functions that are critical to its survival.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9183763
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-A3551-4846
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Freedom Academy 2025 Delegates visit Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.