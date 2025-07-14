Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marcus Estrada, U.S. Army Sgt. Sean Carr, a 68H optical lab specialist, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Evie Harmon, and Hospital Corpsman John Fambrough, all assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Va., pose for a photo showing the steps of the glasses making process during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 10, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)