U.S. Air Force Airman takes the vitals of a community member during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 11, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)