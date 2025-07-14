Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Healthy Tennessee [Image 10 of 15]

    Operation Healthy Tennessee

    RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Amie Marsh, an optometrist assigned to the 117th Medical Group, Birmingham, Ala., uses a phoropter to get the right prescription for a patient getting new glasses during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Rhea County, Tenn., July 12, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 10:27
    Location: RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, Operation Healthy Tennessee [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

