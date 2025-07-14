U.S. Air Force Capt. Amie Marsh, an optometrist assigned to the 117th Medical Group, Birmingham, Ala., uses a phoropter to get the right prescription for a patient getting new glasses during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Rhea County, Tenn., July 12, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9180593
|VIRIN:
|250712-Z-AG271-1015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.54 MB
|Location:
|RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Healthy Tennessee [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.