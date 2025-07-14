Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Amie Marsh, an optometrist assigned to the 117th Medical Group, Birmingham, Ala., uses a phoropter to get the right prescription for a patient getting new glasses during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Rhea County, Tenn., July 12, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)