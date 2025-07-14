Capt. Peter Fullmer, a dentist assigned to the 88th Medical Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, performs an x-ray on a Bledsoe County community member, during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Bledsoe County, Tenn., July 11, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)
