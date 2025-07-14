Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Healthy Tennessee [Image 11 of 15]

    RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Domanik Sharp, a Rhea County community member, looks through a phoropter to get her exact prescription for her new set of glasses provided at no-cost during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Rhea County, Tenn., July 12, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 9180594
    VIRIN: 250712-Z-AG271-1016
    Resolution: 7083x4722
    Size: 23.24 MB
    Location: RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
