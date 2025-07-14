Domanik Sharp, a Rhea County community member, looks through a phoropter to get her exact prescription for her new set of glasses provided at no-cost during Operation Healthy Tennessee, in Rhea County, Tenn., July 12, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost health care to underserved communities, while giving service members the opportunity to complete necessary training to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9180594
|VIRIN:
|250712-Z-AG271-1016
|Resolution:
|7083x4722
|Size:
|23.24 MB
|Location:
|RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Healthy Tennessee [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Camren Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.