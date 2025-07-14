Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, receives his retirement pin from his wife at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. The pin acknowledges his contributions throughout his career and marks a transition from active duty to retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)