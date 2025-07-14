Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, presents the Legion of Merit award to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. Opperman and Becker served together as the command team at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, prior to his assignment at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 9179457
    VIRIN: 250711-F-KQ087-1329
    Resolution: 3903x3122
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download