Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, presents the Legion of Merit award to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. Opperman and Becker served together as the command team at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, prior to his assignment at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)