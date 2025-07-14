Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsman from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base presents a flag to the wife of Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. The flag, carefully folded and presented, represents the culmination of the retiree's career and symbolizes the nation's gratitude for the retiree's service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)