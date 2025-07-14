A U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsman from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base presents a flag to the wife of Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. The flag, carefully folded and presented, represents the culmination of the retiree's career and symbolizes the nation's gratitude for the retiree's service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9179459
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-KQ087-1473
|Resolution:
|3954x2224
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.