Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare to present the colors at the retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. Presenting the colors is a tradition that symbolizes respect, patriotism and conveys the start of a ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 9179458
    VIRIN: 250711-F-KQ087-1019
    Resolution: 5364x3569
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony
    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download