Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base prepare to present the colors at the retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. Presenting the colors is a tradition that symbolizes respect, patriotism and conveys the start of a ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)