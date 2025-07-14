Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker's retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, former 355th Wing command chief, speaks at his retirement ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 11, 2025. Becker retired after 26 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)